DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

2021. november 01., hétfő, 10:28















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.11.2021 / 10:26




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael Hans
Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director (CEO)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
44.50 EUR 44500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
44.50 EUR 44500.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

29/10/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














01.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Speyerer Str. 4

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



70823  01.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245046&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum