Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Erwerb eigener Aktien - 9. Zwischenmeldung





Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b, Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 1. November 2021. Die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) kauft seit dem 1. September 2021 eigene Aktien über die Börse zurück. Der Rückkauf basiert auf der Ermächtigung der Hauptversammlung vom 31. Mai 2017, insgesamt bis zu 10% eigene Aktien zu erwerben. Der Rückkauf wird in Anwendung der safe-harbor-Regelungen unabhängig und unbeeinflusst von der Gesellschaft durch die Baader Bank AG, München, ausgeführt.



Im Zeitraum vom 25. Oktober 2021 bis einschließlich 29. Oktober 2021 wurden insgesamt 4.449 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:



Datum

Zurückgekaufte Aktien [Stück]

Durchschnittskurs



[Euro]

Volumen



[Euro]

25.10.2021

851

120,03807

102.152,40

26.10.2021

500

120,60000

60.300,00

27.10.2021

949

120,38967

114.249,80

28.10.2021

1.315

119,15209

156.685,00

29.10.2021

834

119,95012

100.038,40







Die Gesamtzahl der bislang im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 1. September 2021 bis einschließlich 29. Oktober 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 42.949 Stück Aktien.



Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.



Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Axel Weber (Leiter Investor Relations)



email: IR@cewe.de



























