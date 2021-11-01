DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


/ Erwerb eigener Aktien - 9. Zwischenmeldung






CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








01.11.2021 / 15:13



Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Erwerb eigener Aktien - 9. Zwischenmeldung


Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b, Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 1. November 2021. Die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) kauft seit dem 1. September 2021 eigene Aktien über die Börse zurück. Der Rückkauf basiert auf der Ermächtigung der Hauptversammlung vom 31. Mai 2017, insgesamt bis zu 10% eigene Aktien zu erwerben. Der Rückkauf wird in Anwendung der safe-harbor-Regelungen unabhängig und unbeeinflusst von der Gesellschaft durch die Baader Bank AG, München, ausgeführt.



Im Zeitraum vom 25. Oktober 2021 bis einschließlich 29. Oktober 2021 wurden insgesamt 4.449 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:



























Datum Zurückgekaufte Aktien [Stück] Durchschnittskurs

[Euro]		 Volumen

[Euro]
25.10.2021 851 120,03807 102.152,40
26.10.2021 500 120,60000 60.300,00
27.10.2021 949 120,38967 114.249,80
28.10.2021 1.315 119,15209 156.685,00
29.10.2021 834 119,95012 100.038,40

 

Die Gesamtzahl der bislang im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 1. September 2021 bis einschließlich 29. Oktober 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 42.949 Stück Aktien.



Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.



Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Leiter Investor Relations)

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Deutschland
