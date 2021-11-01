Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Share buy-back - 9th Interim Report





Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 1 November 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 25 October 2021 up to and including 29 October 2021 a total of 4,449 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date

Shares bought back [units]

Average price



[euros]

Volume



[euros]

25.10.2021

851

120.03807

102,152.40

26.10.2021

500

120.60000

60,300.00

27.10.2021

949

120.38967

114,249.80

28.10.2021

1.315

119.15209

156,685.00

29.10.2021

834

119.95012

100,038.40



The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 29 October 2021 therefore amounts to 42,949 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

