02.11.2021 / 10:26



Hiermit gibt die Compleo Charging Solutions AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.11.2021

Ort: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.11.2021

Ort: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/en/publications/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/





 
