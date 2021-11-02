DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Publication of preliminary first nine months figures and increase in EBITDA forecast
2021. november 02., kedd, 11:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
The Company will publish the final figures for the first nine months of 2021 on November 9, 2021.
The definition of EBITDA is described in the ecotel Annual Report 2020 on page 14.
About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.
Investor Relations
ecotel communication ag
Investor Relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de
For more information please visit us at www.ecotel.de
