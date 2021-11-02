

According to the preliminary figures available today for the first nine months of 2021, ecotel will report an EBITDA of EUR 12.8 million (previous year: EUR 7.9 million). The reason for this significant increase is the sustained positive development of the ecotel business customers and easybell segments.





Due to the ongoing good prospects, also for the fourth quarter, ecotel is therefore increasing the EBITDA forecast for the full year 2021. EBITDA is now expected in a corridor of EUR 17.5 to 18.5 million for the 2021 financial year.





As part of the reporting for the first half of 2021, the Management Board still assumed an EBITDA in a corridor of EUR 15 to 16 million. Fortunately, the risks that could have resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation have not been materialized. In addition, the ecotel Business Customers segment was able to achieve further increase in the gross profit margin, which was higher than recently expected. In the easybell segment, the over performance continued in the third quarter.





With regard to the development of revenues, ecotel confirms the forecast last issued on August 5, 2021 with regard to the individual segments for the 2021 financial year.

The Company will publish the final figures for the first nine months of 2021 on November 9, 2021.





The definition of EBITDA is described in the ecotel Annual Report 2020 on page 14.



About ecotel communication ag:



The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.



