Business development to date shows an increasing capacity utilization in the clinics

In the first nine months of 2021, MEDICLIN generated Group sales of EUR 498.1 mill. Sales include EUR 13.7 mill. from benefits under the protective shield to manage the coronavirus pandemic, down from EUR 37.7 mill. in the prior-year period. At operating level, without benefits under the protective shield, Group sales increased by EUR 23.3 mill. or 5.1 % compared to the previous year"s period. Capacity utilization in the 9-month period of 2021 was 74.7%, one percentage point above the previous year"s figure

The Group operating result of EUR 1.4 mill. was only EUR 0.6 mill. below the figure in the first nine months of 2020, although the Group received EUR 24.0 mill. less benefits under the protective shield. The result was burdened by an increase in raw materials and consumables used of EUR 3.4 mill. or 4.0 %, mainly driven by expenditure for protective measures and, of course, the rise in operating business compared to the prior-year period. Despite a decline in headcount, staff costs rose by EUR 2.7 mill. or 0.9 %.

Gross investments of EUR 12.5 mill. were made in the first nine months of 2021, compared to EUR 20.2 mill. in the same period of the previous year. As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 112.5 mill. (31.12.2020: EUR 100.4 mill.).

Constant increase in clinic occupancy rates

The occupancy rate amounted to 81.1 % in the third quarter of 2021 and was thus higher than in the previous quarters. Transfers from acute hospitals have been increasing since the middle of the year and the reluctance to take advantage of rehabilitation services is steadily decreasing. Given the relatively good vaccination rates, MEDICLIN assumes that this trend will continue in the fourth quarter.

Outlook

The occupancy curve over the 2021 financial year including October suggests that the utilisation of medical and therapeutic services will remain stable. Therefore, the Management Board assumes that the Group is able to generate sales at the previous year"s level and that the Group operating result will range between EUR 0.0 mill. and EUR 5.0 mill. The forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no further restrictive measures due to the pandemic which affect the health care system.

Competence in post-COVID and long COVID treatments

According to current estimates, about one in 10 corona-infected people develop Post COVID or Long COVID symptoms. It also affects many people who have had a mild course of infection. In the meantime, ten MEDICLIN clinics offer an interdisciplinary rehabilitation concept, the core of which is the professional and cross-site exchange of knowledge and experience. Experts in pneumology work closely with experts in neurology, cardiology, psychiatry and psychosomatics. This interdisciplinary offer is countered by a significantly increasing demand, which the MEDICLIN team of experts will continue to serve in the future.

The interim report as of 30 September 2021 is available from today under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

