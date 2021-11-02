DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Moritz
Last name(s): Greve

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Submission of 5,150 shares in zooplus AG to the voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 480.00 per share in zooplus AG


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
480.00 EUR 2472000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
480.00 EUR 2472000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

29/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: investors.zooplus.com





 
