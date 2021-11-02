





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















02.11.2021 / 17:55









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Moritz

Last name(s):

Greve



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

zooplus AG





b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005111702





b) Nature of the transaction

Submission of 5,150 shares in zooplus AG to the voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 480.00 per share in zooplus AG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

480.00 EUR





2472000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

480.00 EUR





2472000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

29/10/2021; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























02.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



