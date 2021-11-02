





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: VerÃ¶ffentlichung gemÃ¤Ã Â§ 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















02.11.2021 / 18:00







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Medienallee 7

PLZ:

85774

Ort:

Unterföhring

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Credit Suisse Group AG

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Zürich, Schweiz



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Credit Suisse International





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

26.10.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,56 %

9,41 %

9,97 %

233000000

letzte Mitteilung

1,99 %

12,66 %

14,65 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000PSM7770

0

1298091

0,00 %

0,56 %

Summe

1298091

0,56 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückforderungsansprüche aus Wertpapierleihe

unbestimmt

jederzeit

330837

0,14 %

Long Call-Option



vom 03.11.2021 bis 29.11.2024

21593484

9,27 %





Summe

21924321

9,41 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Equity Swap



vom 03.12.2021 bis 03.02.2023

Barausgleich

3398

0 %







Summe

3398

0,001458369099 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

- Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse Schweiz AG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse International

%

9,30 %

9,72 %

-

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse Group AG

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse AG

%

%

%

- Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

01.11.2021



