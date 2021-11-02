DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

2021. november 02., kedd, 18:00







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE


/ Share buyback






CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information








02.11.2021 / 18:00



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Share buyback / 2nd interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052


In the period from 25 October 2021 up to and including 29 October 2021, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 85,354 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.



The shares were acquired as follows:





















Date Total number of treasury shares acquired

(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in EUR)
25.10.2021 15,124 57.5481
26.10.2021 15,915 59.1128
27.10.2021 16,649 59.5757
28.10.2021 18,215 59.8280
29.10.2021 19,451 59.7964

 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 128,768.



Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.



The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



Munich, Germany, 2 November 2021



CANCOM SE



The Executive Board



















02.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1245588  02.11.2021 



