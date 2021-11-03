DGAP-DD: ad pepper media International N.V. english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Roppel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

complement of ISIN

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ad pepper media International N.V.


b) LEI

52990050T51W55KK4X45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0000238145


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.0000 EUR 25000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

01/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com





 
