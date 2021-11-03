





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Stephan

Last name(s):

Roppel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

complement of ISIN



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ad pepper media International N.V.





b) LEI

52990050T51W55KK4X45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

NL0000238145





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.00 EUR





25000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.0000 EUR





25000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

01/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



