DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor"s DA16200 Secures PSA Ceritified Level 1 for Wi-Fi SoC
2021. november 03., szerda, 16:00
The DA16200 delivers another certified milestone, earning PSA Certified Level 1 to ensure security of IoT devices
LONDON, United Kingdom ― November 3, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Limited, a Renesas company and leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced that its DA16200 SoC has achieved PSA Certified(TM) Level 1 status.
With the broader adoption of IoT devices such as wearables, door locks, thermostats and smart home sensors, ensuring chip level security features that enable end-to-end security is critical. To address the deployment of securely connected products, Dialog developed the DA16200 with industry-leading security protocols, including the latest generation hardware encryption engine and authentication standards for safeguarding against potential threats. The SoC is also built with WPA3 and TLS for authentication and encryption at Wi-Fi and higher stack layers, further strengthening its security and reducing the risk of security breaches. Advanced security features of the SoC includes secure boot, secure debugging and secure asset storage.
"We"re seeing an increase in the complexity of attacks on IoT applications, which makes securing devices at the chip level critical for both IoT device makers and end users," said Sean McGrath, Vice President of Connectivity and Voice Business Division, Dialog Semiconductor, a Renesas Company. "By achieving PSA Certified Level 1, we have reached an important milestone, ensuring our customers and partners security at all levels of development, from silicon to application."
The PSA Certified certification scheme, co-founded by Arm and its four world-leading independent security evaluation lab partner including SGS Brightsight in 2019, uses a methodological approach to develop best practices for security. The framework aims to resolve the growing fragmentation of IoT requirements and ensure security is no longer a barrier to product development. The PSA Certified framework, consisting of four steps: analyze, architect, implement and certify, ensures that the certified products are thoroughly vetted to meet the stringent security needs of the fast changing IoT market. As a result, PSA Certified products allow IoT product makers to focus more on improving their application features without worrying about security and privacy issues.
"A common requirement across a number of security frameworks for IoT devices is secure communication. Ensuring this capability from the core of the IoT device, at the component level, is an important milestone towards the goal of security by design," said Carlos Serratos, Senior Director Advocacy, Policy, and Strategy, at SGS Brightsight.
For more information on the DA16200, visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/wi-fi/da16200.
For more information on the PSA Certified, visit: https://www.psacertified.org/.
