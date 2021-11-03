DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2021. november 03., szerda, 16:14







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: thyssenkrupp AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






thyssenkrupp AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








03.11.2021 / 16:14



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die thyssenkrupp AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021

Ort: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021

Ort: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021

Ort: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.11.2021

Ort: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications













03.11.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations



 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1245887  03.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245887&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum