DGAP-Adhoc: Following a continued weak jackpot development in the third quarter, ZEAL reduces its 2021 guidance for billings and revenue but increases its EBITDA guidance due to cost savings
2021. november 03., szerda, 16:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Following a continued weak jackpot development in the third quarter, ZEAL reduces its 2021 guidance for billings and revenue but increases its EBITDA guidance due to cost savings
In the first nine months of 2021, billings in the Germany segment rose by around 5 percent to EUR 493.2 million (2020: EUR 471.8 million) according to preliminary calculations. At EUR 65.1 million, the ZEAL Group"s preliminary revenue was around 1 percent higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 64.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA improved provisionally to around EUR 17.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 (2020: EUR 6.9 million).
Depending on the general conditions - in particular the further jackpot development - the company now expects for the financial year 2021 a transaction volume of around EUR 650 million (previously: at least EUR 700 million) in the Germany segment. In addition, the company now assumes that revenue will amount to around EUR 86 million (previously: at least EUR 95 million). ZEAL now expects an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 25 million (previously: at least EUR 20 million).
ZEAL confirms its published dividend policy and its goal of proposing a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.
The quarterly statement as of 30 September 2021 will be published on 11 November 2021.
Explanations of the financial ratios used can be found in the Annual Report 2020 on the company"s website (available at www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/).
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1245866
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1245866 03-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]