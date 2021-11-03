DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V.


/ Share Repurchase






QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information








03.11.2021 / 17:38



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Final Reporting



With disclosure dated September 22, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 19.4 million starting on September 27, 2021 under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.



The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from October 25, 2021 until and including October 29, 2021, amounts to 38,262 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:































Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR)
25- October -2021 1,000 46.7875 46,787.50
26- October -2021 1,000 47.1542 47,154.20
27- October -2021 1,000 47.0442 47,044.20
28- October -2021 20,000 46.6646 933,292.00
29- October -2021 15,262 48.2969 737,107.29
Total 38,262 47.3416 1,811,385.19

 

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/stock-information/share-buyback/default.aspx).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 27, 2021 until and including October 29, 2021 amounts to 370,741 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 44.65. A total price of EUR 16,554,280.56 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB reference rate as of September 24, 2021 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1719) a USD amount of approximately 19.4 million was paid to buy back the shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 3 November 2021



Managing Board

###
Contacts:



QIAGEN















Investor Relations   Public Relations  
John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711 Dr. Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com   e-mail: pr@qiagen.com  













03.11.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1245976  03.11.2021 



