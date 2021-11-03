Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Final Reporting

With disclosure dated September 22, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 19.4 million starting on September 27, 2021 under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.

The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from October 25, 2021 until and including October 29, 2021, amounts to 38,262 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of Shares acquired

Average Price (EUR)

Purchased Volume (EUR)

25- October -2021

1,000

46.7875

46,787.50

26- October -2021

1,000

47.1542

47,154.20

27- October -2021

1,000

47.0442

47,044.20

28- October -2021

20,000

46.6646

933,292.00

29- October -2021

15,262

48.2969

737,107.29

Total

38,262

47.3416

1,811,385.19



The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/stock-information/share-buyback/default.aspx ).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 27, 2021 until and including October 29, 2021 amounts to 370,741 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 44.65. A total price of EUR 16,554,280.56 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB reference rate as of September 24, 2021 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1719) a USD amount of approximately 19.4 million was paid to buy back the shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 3 November 2021

Managing Board



