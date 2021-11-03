DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information
2021. november 03., szerda, 17:38
Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Final Reporting
With disclosure dated September 22, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 19.4 million starting on September 27, 2021 under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.
The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from October 25, 2021 until and including October 29, 2021, amounts to 38,262 shares.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/stock-information/share-buyback/default.aspx).
The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 27, 2021 until and including October 29, 2021 amounts to 370,741 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 44.65. A total price of EUR 16,554,280.56 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB reference rate as of September 24, 2021 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1719) a USD amount of approximately 19.4 million was paid to buy back the shares.
The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.
Venlo, 3 November 2021
Managing Board
QIAGEN
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1245976 03.11.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]