Greencells GmbH resolves to increase the secured 6.5% Green Bond 2020/2025 by up to EUR 25 million to up to EUR 50 million





Saarbrücken, 3 November 2021 - The Management of Greencells GmbH has resolved today to successively increase its secured 6.5% Green Bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A289YQ5) by up to EUR 25 million to up to EUR 50 million. The new bearer bonds are to be placed according to demand in several tranches at least at the nominal amount plus accrued interest. The first tranche is to be offered exclusively to institutional investors as part of an international private placement from 8 November 2021. ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank is acting as Sole Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner and DICAMA AG as Financial Advisor. The inflowing funds will be used to finance the acquisition of project rights in mid-stages of development or in late stages of development close to ready-to-build status mainly in Europe by the sister company Greencells Group Holdings Limited. As a result, the volume of secured contracts for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as operation & maintenance (O&M) resulting from project development will increase accordingly for Greencells GmbH.

Furthermore, Greencells GmbH ensures in connection with the increase that all claims of existing and future bondholders for repayment of the bond capital (nominal amount, interest and other amounts under the note) are secured by collateral whose value corresponds in total to at least 132.50% of the increased nominal amount of the note.



Greencells contact:



Alexandra Roger-Machart | Head of Communications and PR



ir@greencells.com | Mobile: +49 172 397 0957





Greencells GmbH



Bahnhofstr. 28



66111 Saarbrücken



Germany



www.greencells.com



Financial press contact:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



frank.ostermair@better-orange.de | Phone: +49 89 88 96906 25





Better Orange IR & HV AG



Haidelweg 48



81241 Munich



Germany



www.better-orange.de



Important notice:



This publication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in any jurisdiction nor does it constitute a prospectus for securities within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended ("Prospectus Regulation").

This publication is not intended for distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any state or the District of Columbia) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication is neither an offer to sell nor an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Issuer does not intend to register any Notes in whole or in part in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering in the United States of America.

This publication is directed only at, and is intended only for, those persons in member countries of the EEA who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, this publication is being distributed in the United Kingdom and is directed only at those qualified investors (i) who have professional experience in investment business within the meaning of Article 19 (para. 5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, (the "Order"), (ii) who are high net worth entities within the meaning of Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) to such other persons to whom this publication may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity in connection with this publication is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, (i) relevant persons in the United Kingdom and (ii) qualified investors in EEA member countries other than the United Kingdom.

Greencells GmbH does not intend to make an offer of securities to the public.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution, publication or transfer would be unlawful.