DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 SE: Scout24 SE resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 200 million Euros and capital decrease by cancellation
2021. november 03., szerda, 18:20
Scout24 SE: Scout24 SE resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 200 million Euros and capital decrease by cancellation
Munich, 3 November 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to repurchase own shares with a total volume of up to 200 million Euros via the stock exchange. In this respect, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2021. The share buyback shall start in the first half of November 2021 and is expected to end on 30 June 2022 at the latest.
In addition, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to cancel 8,500,000 of the 8,586,462 treasury shares held so far. It hereby makes use of the authorisations granted by the Annual General Meeting for the use of treasury shares in the form of a capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares of the Company. Accordingly, the share capital of Scout24 SE reduces from 92,100,000 to now 83,600,000 shares.
Further details will be released during the course of November 2021 before the start of the share buyback program. Scout24 SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.
