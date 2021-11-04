



Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















03.11.2021 / 18:39







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer

Scout24 SE



Bothestr. 13-15



81675 Munich



Germany



2. Type of capital measure





Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

03 Nov 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:



83,600,000







