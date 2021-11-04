

Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021





Darmstadt, November 3, 2021. Based on a very strong third quarter of 2021 with net sales of EUR 4.97 bn resulting in EBITDA pre1 of EUR 1.55 bn and EPS pre1 of EUR 2.24, Merck KGaA (the "Company") has further raised its forecast for the entire group for fiscal 2021. The main driver is a very strong operating performance from the Life Science business sector. The Company now projects net sales of approx. EUR 19.30 - 19.85 bn (previously EUR 18.80 - 19.70 bn). EBITDA pre1 is anticipated to grow to approx. EUR 6.0 - 6.3 bn for the group (previously "EUR 5.6 - 6.0 bn"). EPS pre1 is projected to amount to approx. EUR 8.50 - 9.00 (previously "EUR 7.80 - 8.50").



The Company will publish Q3 / 2021 figures as scheduled on 11 November 2021.



1 EBITDA pre and EPS pre are alternative performance measures not defined by international accounting standards, used by the Company to improve the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry. EBITDA pre means earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization as well as adjustments (Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Ertragsteuern, Abschreibungen und Anpassungen). EPS pre means profit after tax including adjustments per theoretical shares outstanding (see Merck Annual Report 2020).





