Corporate News



Business figures / Nine-Month Report

Business figures for the first nine months of 2021:

Basler AG convinces with record incoming orders and a strong result in the year to date

- Incoming orders: Euro 237.6 million (previous year: Euro 128.3 million, +85 %)

- Sales: Euro 164.6 million (previous year: Euro 129.2 million, +27 %)

- EBITDA: Euro 37.1 million (previous year: Euro 28.2 million, +32 %)

- Earnings before taxes: Euro 24.5 million (previous year: Euro 18.1 million, +35 %)

- Pre-tax profit margin: 14.9 % (previous year: 14.0 %)

- Net profit for the period: Euro 18.7 million (previous year: Euro 13.7 million, +36 %)

- Free cash flow: Euro 16.0 million (previous year: Euro 7.1 million, +126 %)

Ahrensburg, November 4, 2021 - BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, is today presenting final figures for the first nine months of 2021.

The Basler group closed the first nine months of 2021 with excellent results and thus laid a solid basis for the remainder of the challenging business year 2021.

Compared to the reference period 2020, sales increased by 27 % to Euro 164.6 million (previous year: Euro 129.2 million). Incoming orders increased by 85 % to Euro 237.6 million (previous year: Euro 128.3 million). In the third quarter, incoming orders again were in a very high level and more than doubled by 137 % compared to the previous year.

Again in the year to date, Basler developed better than the industry. As of the end of August 2021, the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, German Engineering Federation) reported an increase in sales of 20 % for the German manufacturers of image processing components in the year to date 2021. According to the VDMA, the incoming orders of the industry increased by 32 % in the same period. Consequently, the Basler group continued to increase its market shares.

Compared to the previous year, earnings before taxes increased by Euro 6.4 million to Euro 24.5 million (previous year: Euro 18.1 million, +35 %), thus, the pre-tax return rate amounted to 14.9 % (previous year: 14.0 %). The net profit for the period increased by 36 % to Euro 18.7 million (previous year: Euro 13.7 million).

Despite the strong growth and the subsequent increase in receivables as well as in inventories, the free cash flow is significantly above the previous year"s level. In contrast to the previous year, it did not include any significant special effects from M&A transactions. In the reporting period, the free cash flow amounted to Euro 16.0 million (previous year: Euro 7.1 million).

The Basler group closed the first nine months of the current financial year 2021 very successfully and along its growth forecast. Due to the strong demand combined with delivery bottlenecks for semiconductor components, the order backlog grew by over Euro 70 million in the first nine months of the financial year. Customers" order level is expected to remain relatively high in the fourth quarter, since customers have extended their order horizons due to supply shortages. Also in the fourth quarter, the maximum production volume will be limited by bottlenecks in material supply of semiconductor components and the gross profit margin will continue to be subdued due to increased material costs from interim purchases from brokers and idle costs in production.

Despite these challenging constraints on the procurement markets, the management of the Basler group confirms its growth forecast and narrows the forecast corridor. Henceforth, it expects group"s sales between Euro 210 - 220 million at a pre-tax return rate between 13 - 15 %.

In principle, the management is positive about the future and will update its medium term business planning at the end of the year. Currently, it foresees sales to reach approximately Euro 250 million in the year 2023.

The full nine-month report 2021 can be seen on the company"s website (www.baslerweb.com)

Furthermore, the company is very pleased to have moved up to the SDax of Deutsche Börse on October 27, 2021, due to its continuing positive development in the capital market.





Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com