DGAP-News: Online platform fashionette.com adds more than 100 premium and luxury brands to its assortment as part of its beauty launch
2021. november 04., csütörtök, 07:30
Online platform fashionette.com adds more than 100 premium and luxury brands to its assortment as part of its beauty launch
Since 19 October, the online platform fashionette.com is offering premium and luxury beauty and care products additionally to the existing fashion accessory categories as another step towards completing a woman"s outfit. True to the group"s positioning, the assortment expansion covers beauty and care products of the premium and luxury segment from more than 100 established and independent beauty brands such as L:A BRUKET, THE ORGANIC PHARMACY, KORRES, BABOR, GROWN ALCHEMIST, RIVOLI and ERE PEREZ. The beauty launch comprises all beauty product categories, including body, facial and hair care as well as fragrances, make-up and beauty accessories.
Since October 2020, the online platform has expanded its range of brands by nearly 70% adding up to more than 300 brands. The whole assortment grew by 78% year-on-year, including more than 3,000 new premium and luxury beauty products. With this extraordinary selection expansion, fashionette AG is pursuing its strategy presented at the IPO to grow dynamically and profitably faster than the market to become Europe"s leading data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. First beauty customer data show that the group"s cross-selling strategy proves to be successful: Since launch, a beauty order consists of two beauty units on average and almost every second beauty customer purchased beauty products in addition to other premium and luxury fashion accessories.
"We are continuously improving our curated assortment of premium and luxury fashion accessories to support our customers in completing, accentuating and individualizing their outfits. To us, this includes not only the right handbag but also the matching lipstick or fragrance. By expanding our assortment with beauty products, we will benefit from cross-selling synergies, increasing orders per customer and on top further drive our new customer growth," says Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette AG, and continues: "We are very pleased to have launched the new beauty category before the holiday season to offer our customers an even better and broader selection. For us, it is also an opportunity to further strengthen our value proposition and to continue to improve our customers" shopping experience for the next years to come."
To not miss any publications or news about fashionette AG, please register here for all Investor Relations mailings.
fashionette AG is a leading European data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. With its online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette-group offers not only inspiration, but a curated assortment of premium and luxury handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches, jewelry and beauty products from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Reinforcing more than ten years of fashion accessory experience, fashionette AG developed a compelling proprietary IT and data platform using cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to all women in Europe. For more information about fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.
Public Relations
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Lierenfelder Straße 45
|40231 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@fashionette.com
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1245960
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1245960 04.11.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]