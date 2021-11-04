



Online platform fashionette.com adds more than 100 premium and luxury brands to its assortment as part of its beauty launch

















04.11.2021









Launch of beauty category with more than 100 premium and luxury beauty brands



New beauty assortment covers all relevant beauty product categories, including body, facial and hair care, fragrances, make-up and beauty accessories



Since IPO in October 2020, assortment expansion by 78%, including more than 3,000 new premium and luxury beauty products





Dusseldorf, 4 November 2021. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / GSIN A2QEFA), a leading European data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories, has significantly expanded its assortment on its online platform fashionette.com by launching a competitive selection of beauty and care products in Germany and Austria to benefit from cross-selling opportunities, increase purchase frequency and continue to drive profitable growth.

Since 19 October, the online platform fashionette.com is offering premium and luxury beauty and care products additionally to the existing fashion accessory categories as another step towards completing a woman"s outfit. True to the group"s positioning, the assortment expansion covers beauty and care products of the premium and luxury segment from more than 100 established and independent beauty brands such as L:A BRUKET, THE ORGANIC PHARMACY, KORRES, BABOR, GROWN ALCHEMIST, RIVOLI and ERE PEREZ. The beauty launch comprises all beauty product categories, including body, facial and hair care as well as fragrances, make-up and beauty accessories.

Since October 2020, the online platform has expanded its range of brands by nearly 70% adding up to more than 300 brands. The whole assortment grew by 78% year-on-year, including more than 3,000 new premium and luxury beauty products. With this extraordinary selection expansion, fashionette AG is pursuing its strategy presented at the IPO to grow dynamically and profitably faster than the market to become Europe"s leading data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. First beauty customer data show that the group"s cross-selling strategy proves to be successful: Since launch, a beauty order consists of two beauty units on average and almost every second beauty customer purchased beauty products in addition to other premium and luxury fashion accessories.

"We are continuously improving our curated assortment of premium and luxury fashion accessories to support our customers in completing, accentuating and individualizing their outfits. To us, this includes not only the right handbag but also the matching lipstick or fragrance. By expanding our assortment with beauty products, we will benefit from cross-selling synergies, increasing orders per customer and on top further drive our new customer growth," says Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette AG, and continues: "We are very pleased to have launched the new beauty category before the holiday season to offer our customers an even better and broader selection. For us, it is also an opportunity to further strengthen our value proposition and to continue to improve our customers" shopping experience for the next years to come."



Detailed information:

To not miss any publications or news about fashionette AG, please register here for all Investor Relations mailings.



About fashionette:

fashionette AG is a leading European data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. With its online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette-group offers not only inspiration, but a curated assortment of premium and luxury handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches, jewelry and beauty products from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Reinforcing more than ten years of fashion accessory experience, fashionette AG developed a compelling proprietary IT and data platform using cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to all women in Europe. For more information about fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.



