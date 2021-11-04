DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 03/11/2021, 19:20 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

2021. november 04., csütörtök, 07:31







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE







Correction of a release from 03/11/2021, 19:20 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG








04.11.2021 / 07:31



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Correction of a publication dated 03.11.2021



1. Details of issuer


Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 Munich

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

03 Nov 2021 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 0.103 % 83,600,000
Previous publication 8.658 % /

5. Details










absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
86,462 0 0.103 % 0 %














04.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1246107  04.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246107&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum