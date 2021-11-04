





1. Details of issuer



Scout24 SE



Bothestr. 13-15



81675 Munich



Germany





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

03 Nov 2021



4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

0.103 %

83,600,000

Previous publication

8.658 %

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

86,462

0

0.103 %

0 %



