DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of alstria by Brookfield, alstria enters into an Investment Agreement with Brookfield
2021. november 04., csütörtök, 08:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Offer
Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of alstria by Brookfield, alstria enters into an Investment Agreement with Brookfield
Hamburg, November 4, 2021 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria") announces that it signed an Investment Agreement (the "Investment Agreement") with Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l., a company controlled by real estate private funds of Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield") today pursuant to which Brookfield will make a voluntary public takeover offer for all of the outstanding shares in alstria that it presently does not own for €19.50 per share in cash (the "Offer").
The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share (including the shares already owned by Brookfield) and certain further customary conditions including merger control clearance in Germany.
The Management and Supervisory Board of alstria welcome Brookfield"s offer and believe that the transaction is in the interest of the Company. Subject to their review of the offer document, the Management and Supervisory Board intend to recommend that alstria"s shareholders accept the Offer.
Contact:
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1246106
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1246106 04-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]