Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of alstria by Brookfield, alstria enters into an Investment Agreement with Brookfield

Hamburg, November 4, 2021 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria") announces that it signed an Investment Agreement (the "Investment Agreement") with Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l., a company controlled by real estate private funds of Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield") today pursuant to which Brookfield will make a voluntary public takeover offer for all of the outstanding shares in alstria that it presently does not own for €19.50 per share in cash (the "Offer").

The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share (including the shares already owned by Brookfield) and certain further customary conditions including merger control clearance in Germany.

The Management and Supervisory Board of alstria welcome Brookfield"s offer and believe that the transaction is in the interest of the Company. Subject to their review of the offer document, the Management and Supervisory Board intend to recommend that alstria"s shareholders accept the Offer.

About alstria



alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2021, the portfolio comprises 111 buildings with a lettable area of 1.5 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.7 billion.

Disclaimer



This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria"s management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.