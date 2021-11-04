DGAP-DD: Cliq Digital AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








04.11.2021 / 12:00




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Lodewijk Lucien
Nachname(n): Voncken

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Cliq Digital AG


b) LEI

5299000KAU5HBSUPV421 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
27.00 EUR 50625.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
27.0000 EUR 50625.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.11.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cliq Digital AG

Grünstraße 8

40212 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com





 
