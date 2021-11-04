DGAP-DD: Cliq Digital AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








04.11.2021 / 12:00




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Karel Gustaaf
Last name(s): Tempelaar

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cliq Digital AG


b) LEI

5299000KAU5HBSUPV421 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
26.58 EUR 49837.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
26.5800 EUR 49837.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG

Grünstraße 8

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com





 
