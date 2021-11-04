





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Rainer

Last name(s):

Beaujean



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.17 EUR





4690.270 EUR



14.175 EUR





3090.150 EUR



14.185 EUR





12766.500 EUR



14.19 EUR





10685.070 EUR



14.195 EUR





27538.300 EUR



14.20 EUR





27548.000 EUR



14.205 EUR





8366.745 EUR



14.21 EUR





16469.390 EUR



14.215 EUR





14257.645 EUR



14.22 EUR





5744.880 EUR



14.225 EUR





14253.450 EUR



14.23 EUR





3614.420 EUR



14.235 EUR





5807.880 EUR



14.24 EUR





3616.960 EUR



14.245 EUR





5897.430 EUR



14.25 EUR





3619.500 EUR



14.255 EUR





5901.570 EUR



14.26 EUR





3622.040 EUR



14.265 EUR





5948.505 EUR



14.27 EUR





3624.580 EUR



14.275 EUR





5809.925 EUR



14.28 EUR





3627.120 EUR



14.285 EUR





5813.995 EUR



14.29 EUR





914.560 EUR



14.295 EUR





21928.530 EUR



14.30 EUR





915.200 EUR



14.305 EUR





3104.185 EUR



14.315 EUR





2190.195 EUR



14.32 EUR





18444.160 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.2342538 EUR





249811.155 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

04/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



