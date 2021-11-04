





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















04.11.2021 / 17:38









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Rainer

Nachname(n):

Beaujean



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

14.17 EUR





4690.270 EUR



14.175 EUR





3090.150 EUR



14.185 EUR





12766.500 EUR



14.19 EUR





10685.070 EUR



14.195 EUR





27538.300 EUR



14.20 EUR





27548.000 EUR



14.205 EUR





8366.745 EUR



14.21 EUR





16469.390 EUR



14.215 EUR





14257.645 EUR



14.22 EUR





5744.880 EUR



14.225 EUR





14253.450 EUR



14.23 EUR





3614.420 EUR



14.235 EUR





5807.880 EUR



14.24 EUR





3616.960 EUR



14.245 EUR





5897.430 EUR



14.25 EUR





3619.500 EUR



14.255 EUR





5901.570 EUR



14.26 EUR





3622.040 EUR



14.265 EUR





5948.505 EUR



14.27 EUR





3624.580 EUR



14.275 EUR





5809.925 EUR



14.28 EUR





3627.120 EUR



14.285 EUR





5813.995 EUR



14.29 EUR





914.560 EUR



14.295 EUR





21928.530 EUR



14.30 EUR





915.200 EUR



14.305 EUR





3104.185 EUR



14.315 EUR





2190.195 EUR



14.32 EUR





18444.160 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

14.2342538 EUR





249811.155 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.11.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



