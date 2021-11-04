DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Rainer
Nachname(n): Beaujean

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



















































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
14.17 EUR 4690.270 EUR
14.175 EUR 3090.150 EUR
14.185 EUR 12766.500 EUR
14.19 EUR 10685.070 EUR
14.195 EUR 27538.300 EUR
14.20 EUR 27548.000 EUR
14.205 EUR 8366.745 EUR
14.21 EUR 16469.390 EUR
14.215 EUR 14257.645 EUR
14.22 EUR 5744.880 EUR
14.225 EUR 14253.450 EUR
14.23 EUR 3614.420 EUR
14.235 EUR 5807.880 EUR
14.24 EUR 3616.960 EUR
14.245 EUR 5897.430 EUR
14.25 EUR 3619.500 EUR
14.255 EUR 5901.570 EUR
14.26 EUR 3622.040 EUR
14.265 EUR 5948.505 EUR
14.27 EUR 3624.580 EUR
14.275 EUR 5809.925 EUR
14.28 EUR 3627.120 EUR
14.285 EUR 5813.995 EUR
14.29 EUR 914.560 EUR
14.295 EUR 21928.530 EUR
14.30 EUR 915.200 EUR
14.305 EUR 3104.185 EUR
14.315 EUR 2190.195 EUR
14.32 EUR 18444.160 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
14.2342538 EUR 249811.155 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.11.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



70888  04.11.2021 



