04.11.2021 / 17:42



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/













Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
