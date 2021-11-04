





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















04.11.2021 / 17:42







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021



Address:

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 11, 2021Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 11, 2021Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

























04.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



