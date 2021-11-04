DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2021
Financial Result Nine Months 2021
- With share purchase agreement dated October 8, 2021, exceet Group divested GS Swiss PCB AG. The transaction will be closed until end of 2021.
- Group Net Sales of the discontinued operations up to EUR 37.9 million (9M 2020: EUR 34.4 million).
- Group EBITDA increased to EUR 8.0 million (9M 2020: EUR 5.7 million) achieving an EBITDA margin of 21.1% (9M 2020: 16.7%).
- EUR 7.9 million Group Net Profit (9M 2020: EUR 3.1 million), including a profit of EUR 3.4 million arising from the divestment of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH
The divestment of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH increased the interest result by EUR 3.8 million while FX result decreased by EUR 0.7 million in the first nine months. Net profit amounted in the first nine months 2021 to EUR 7.9 million from the corresponding period in 2020 with EUR 3.1 million.
At 8 October 2021 exceet Group signed a contract with a fund advised by AFINUM Management AG to sell its portfolio company GS Swiss PCB AG. The completion of the transaction is not subject to any conditions and is expected to occur until 31 December 2021. The agreed purchase price amounts to approx. CHF 105 million and will increase exceet Group"s net cash position (available cash less interest-bearing liabilities) after transaction costs to about EUR 110 million after completion of the transaction.
In the reporting period between January and September, the segment contributed net sales of EUR 6.3 million (9M 2020: EUR 6.9 million) representing 16.7% (9M 2020: 20.0%) of Group net sales. The EBITDA for this period came from minus EUR 0.1 million in 9M 2020 to plus EUR 0.6 million in 9M 2021.
Outlook
Business environment 2021 will be still driven by COVID-19 pandemic. The management is confident that exceet"s business is resistant enough and will not be as negatively impacted. Currently both companies, GS Swiss PCB AG and Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponenten und Systeme are performing well in this environment. For the first nine months and as far as forecasted for the remaining period of 2021 the companies are even performing better as expected at the beginning of 2021.
