AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

NOT TO BE TRANSMITTED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH SUCH TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE END OF THIS AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Ralph Dommermuth considers to increase the shareholding controlled by him to approx. 51%; decision to make an offer not yet made

Montabaur, November 4, 2021. Mr. Ralph Dommermuth has informed us today that he, with view to the investments in our business areas expected in the next years, in particular for the creation of a 5G mobile network, the expansion of the fibre optic network and the cloud infrastructure as well as of data driven business models, considers to strengthen his position as anchor shareholder held by him since the foundation of our company. More specifically, Mr. Dommermuth considers through an existing or newly established company controlled by him a voluntary acquisition offer for 17 million United Internet AG shares for a price of EUR 35 in December 2021. The stake controlled by Ralph Dommermuth in United Internet AG would thereby increase to approx. 51%.

A decision for making an offer to increase the shareholding has not yet been made by Mr. Dommermuth. According to his information, the decision dependends on, inter alia, the facts that the capital market conditions do not significantly change and that the financing is in total secured. Mr. Ralph Dommermuth has informed us that he is in discussions with a major international bank and that he has received today a first financing offer. It is still unclear whether funding will ultimately be forthcoming.

In case that Mr. Ralph Dommermuth decides to issue a voluntary offer to the United Internet AG shareholders, the offer may stand under certain regulatory conditions.

