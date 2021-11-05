DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA reports strong growth in third quarter 2021
2021. november 05., péntek, 07:30
Düsseldorf, November 5, 2021
GEA reports strong growth in third quarter of 2021
- Order intake shows strong 27.9 percent growth (organic: 29.6 percent) to EUR 1,349.9 million
- Revenue grows 4.7 percent (organic: 6.0 percent) to EUR 1,199.3 million (Q3 2020: EUR 1,145.9 million)
- EBITDA before restructuring expenses up 16.9 percent to EUR 169.9 million (Q3 2020: EUR 145.3 million); margin up 1.5 percentage points to 14.2 percent (Q3 2020: 12.7 percent)
- ROCE significantly increased to 24.6 percent (Q3 2020: 16.3 percent)
- Strong improvement in net working capital as percentage of revenue to 7.2 percent (Q3 2020: 12.3 percent); net liquidity significantly increased to EUR 358.4 million (Q3 2020: EUR 59.2 million)
- Outlook for 2021 fiscal year confirmed
- Recognition for GEA"s sustainability performance
GEA accelerated its profitable growth in the third quarter and delivered compellingly strong results. Order intake rose by 27.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021 to EUR 1,349.9 million, marking the fifth quarterly increase in a row. EBITDA before restructuring expenses went up by 16.9 percent to EUR 169.9 million and the corresponding margin by 1.5 percentage points to 14.2 percent. There are also significant improvements on other key performance indicators. ROCE stands at 24.6 percent, net working capital as a percentage of revenue at 7.2 percent and net liquidity at EUR 358.4 million. GEA has consequently confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2021.
"All of our divisions are contributing to this strong growth with their operational performance, enabling us to continue the positive trend from the first half of the year through the third quarter. My sincere thanks go to our great, dedicated workforce around the world who have delivered this outstanding performance," said GEA Group AG CEO Stefan Klebert.
This was also partly due to four large orders for a total of EUR 167 million in the beverage, pharma and food industries, including one in the growth market of New Food with an order value well into the upper double-digit millions of euros.
Revenue went up by 4.7 percent in the third quarter to EUR 1,199.3 million (Q3 2020: EUR 1,145.9 million) and by 6.0 percent on an organic basis. All regions, especially Asia Pacific and Latin America, contributed to this growth. As regards customer industries, pharma stood out with a double-digit increase. The share of service revenue rose from 33.5 percent in the prior-year quarter to 33.7 percent.
Significant improvements in profitability, financial position and ROCE
Profit for the period climbed some 87 percent in the third quarter to EUR 81.1 million (Q3 2020: EUR 43.4 million). Earnings per share increased correspondingly from EUR 0.24 to EUR 0.45. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses came to EUR 0.48 in the third quarter, compared to EUR 0.37 in the prior-year quarter. The share buyback program launched in August 2021 (for a total of up to EUR 300 million) has already seen shares repurchased for about EUR 40 million.
Net liquidity increased significantly to EUR 358,4 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase was mainly due to the improvement in earnings as well as a marked reduction in working capital. Net working capital as a percentage of revenue improved from 12.3 percent in the prior-year quarter to 7.2 percent.
As a result of the lower net working capital and a decrease in non-current assets, there was a marked fall in capital employed (average of the last four quarters) from EUR 2,067.7 million to EUR 1,637.2 million as of September 30, 2021. In line with this, return on capital employed (ROCE) improved significantly to 24.6 percent (previous year: 16.3 percent).
Outlook for 2021 confirmed
Recognition for GEA"s sustainability performance
About GEA
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.
More information can be found online at gea.com.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
File: GEA reports strong growth in third quarter 2021
