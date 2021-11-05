DGAP-News: GUARDBOX SE: Successfull start on the Berlin stock exchange ++ first stock exchange price at 4.90 euros ++ change to continuous trading aimed for the first half of 2022

GuardBox SE (GUD1), ISIN DE000A2QB6Y9, a fast-growing producer of lifestyle products in the areas of "mobile security & entertainment", hereby announces the successful listing of its own shares in the open market of the Berlin stock exchange. The company"s shares were traded for the first time yesterday at EUR 4.90 per security.



"The IPO is the next logical step for us to be able to achieve our goal of becoming the leading European provider in the field of" mobile security & entertainment "," says Dr. Marinus Bouwman, Founder and Managing Director of GuardBox SE. "The IPO gives us direct access to investors with a focus on innovation and growth. We would like to use this to meet the high demand for our products, mostly from companies in the telecommunications and hotel industries.



The public offer is based on a securities prospectus in accordance with Article 15 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and Annexes 1 and 11 of Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of the Commission of March 14, 2019, which was approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") was approved as the competent authority on June 30, 2021.



This securities prospectus can be downloaded from the GuardBox SE website under the heading "Investor Relations".



Key Data























Issuer GuardBox SE
Managing director Dr. Marinus Bouwman
Board chairman Andreas Frhr. v. Zobel
Number of shares 1.780.000
Share class Bearer shares
ISIN DE000A2QB6Y9
WKN A2QB6Y
Free float > 25 %
Stock exchange

Trade modell		 Berlin

1 auction per day
Website https://www.guardmine.de

 

Great demand even before the official start of sales



The Guardmine"s Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign started on February 3, 2021. Here, the budget target was exceeded in the first three days. As part of the 30-day campaign, more than 500 Guardmines were sold to Austria, Germany, USA, UK and Asia.



Experienced management team



Dr. Marinus Bouwman, founder and managing director of GuardBox SE, has already successfully built up several start-ups in his career to date. One of these is "Omis Apfelstrudel", a trendy drink from Austria that has already achieved cult status with more than 3.5 million bottles sold and was sold to a major Chinese investor in 2017.



Strong growth



Along with the company"s further growth and new investments, a switch to continuous trading on the Berlin Stock Exchange is planned for the first half of 2022. In addition, the company will open up more and more to the capital market. This also includes the inclusion of ongoing company evaluations by certified analysts who specialize in medium-sized companies.



Important appointments



GuardBox SE will present itself to institutional investors at the following capital market conferences in the coming weeks:



- December 8, 2021 32nd MKK - Munich (2:30 p.m.)



In addition, road shows are planned in the following cities:



- November 20, 2021 Frankfurt am Main



- November 26, 2021 Zurich



Further dates can be found on the company"s website under "Investor Relations": https://www.guardmine.de



++ About the GuardBox SE



 



GuardBox SE (together with its subsidiaries "GuardBox") is a producer of lifestyle products in the areas of "mobile security & entertainment".



The current focus is on the development and marketing of Guardmine, a revolutionary, intelligent mobile safe that uniquely combines several digital technologies in one device: portable safe with GPS tracking, power bank, mobile loudspeaker and camera surveillance system.



GuardBox SE addresses both the B2C and B2B markets. Telecommunications companies and hotel groups in particular are showing great interest in white label solutions.



The business model consists of two strategies. On the one hand, the Guardmine itself is sold with a margin of over 50%. In addition, the lifetime value is increased by selling digital services via the company"s own online platform. This includes B. the activation of the integrated eSIM card for GPS tracking and video data transfer to the cloud. The digital platform also enables marketing space and digital products to be sold.


++ IR-contact



GuardBox SE

Ries Bouwman

Emil-Riedel-Str. 21

80538 München

Tel.: +43-699-1711525

Email: ries@guardmine.de



