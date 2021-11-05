DGAP-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/













