Hiermit gibt die Vita 34 AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.11.2021

Ort: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.11.2021

Ort: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vita 34 AG

Deutscher Platz 5a

04103 Leipzig

Deutschland
Internet: www.vita34.de





 
