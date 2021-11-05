





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















05.11.2021 / 11:24









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas J.

Last name(s):

Büchting



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007074007





b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 4,000 shares to the Zukunftsstiftung Jugend, Umwelt und Kultur





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



