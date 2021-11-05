DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas J.
Last name(s): Büchting

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 4,000 shares to the Zukunftsstiftung Jugend, Umwelt und Kultur


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














