DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-ergebnisse/2021/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021

Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2021/













Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
