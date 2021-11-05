DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. november 05., péntek, 14:14
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): November 3, 2021
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On November 3, 2021, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") increased the number of directors of the Company from 11 to 12 and appointed William (Bill) A. Borden, age 58, to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the increase. Mr. Borden"s term will expire at the Company"s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. He will serve on the Board"s Audit and Technology Committees.
Mr. Borden"s compensation for his service as a director will be consistent with that of the Company"s non-employee directors, as described the Company"s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2021.
There are no arrangements or understandings pursuant to which Mr. Borden was selected as a director, and there are no related party transactions between the Company and Mr. Borden that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
A copy of the press release announcing Mr. Borden"s appointment is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
EX 99.1
Contacts:
Diebold Nixdorf Names Microsoft Corp. Executive Bill Borden as Company"s Newest Board Member
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) announced today it has added William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president of worldwide financial services for Microsoft Corp., to its board of directors.
Diebold Nixdorf Names Microsoft Corp. Executive Bill Borden as Company"s Newest Board Member / Page 2
About Diebold Nixdorf
Twitter: @DieboldNixdorfLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
###
PR_21-4033
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1246668 05.11.2021
