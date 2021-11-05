DGAP-DD: FCR Immobilien AG deutsch

2021. november 05., péntek, 17:01















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








05.11.2021 / 17:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: RAT Asset & Trading GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Falk
Nachname(n): Raudies
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

FCR Immobilien AG


b) LEI

967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1YC913


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
14.00 EUR 13510.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
14.0000 EUR 13510.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.11.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














05.11.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: FCR Immobilien AG

Kirchplatz 1

82049 Pullach im Isartal

Deutschland
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



70890  05.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246486&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum