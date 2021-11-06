





















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















05.11.2021 / 21:13









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Stephen F. Angel

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares



Stock Options





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transactions

Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of



Ordinary Shares



The exercise of 261,075 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 per share and the withholding of 164,570 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.33 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 96,505 net shares that were held by Mr. Angel. No market sale of shares occurred.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)











Exercise





US$128.38

261,075 stock options











Disposal





US$326.33

164,570 Ordinary Shares









d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

3 NOVEMBER 2021

f)

Place of the transactions

New York Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

164,570 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.33 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings resulting in 96,505 net shares that were held by Mr. Angel. No market sale of shares occurred.



























05.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



