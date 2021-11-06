DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. november 05., péntek, 21:15
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.11.2021 / 21:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Daimler AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.30 %
|10.02 %
|10.32 %
|1069837447
|Previous notification
|0.32 %
|9.96 %
|10.28 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|3259376
|0.00 %
|0.30 %
|Total
|3259376
|0.30 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 19.11.2021 to 20.12.2024
|at any time
|28880700
|2.70 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreement
|at any time
|at any time
|3726495
|0.35 %
|Equity Call Option*
|From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023
|at any time
|3250000
|0.30 %
|
|
|Total
|35857195
|3.35 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 02.02.2067 to 27.09.2071
|at any time
|Cash
|8309
|0 %
|Equity Call Option
|17.06.2022
|at any time
|Cash
|84608
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|From 23.12.2021 to 03.06.2025
|at any time
|Cash
|2990636
|0.28 %
|Compound Option
|From 10.12.2021 to 03.06.2024
|at any time
|Cash
|905844
|0.08 %
|Note with Warrant Units
|From 10.12.2021 to 17.12.2021
|at any time
|Cash
|51358
|0 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 17.12.2021 to 19.12.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|10668500
|1.00 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|3900779
|0.36 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|1083277
|0.10 %
|Equity Call Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|10939896
|1.02 %
|Equity Call Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|16519920
|1.54 %
|Equity Call Option*
|27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|24177846
|2.26 %
|Equity Put Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|10939896
|1.02 %
|Equity Put Option*
|21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|16519920
|1.54 %
|Equity Put Option*
|27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|24177846
|2.26 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023
|at any time
|Physical
|3250000
|0.30 %
|
|
|
|Total
|71330973
|6.67 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
|7.27 %
|7.36 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|ETCM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 10.26% were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 5.13% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
05.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1246776 05.11.2021
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.