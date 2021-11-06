DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.11.2021 / 21:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr. Juergen Nowicki
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive VP Engineering
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
Share Options
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of
Ordinary Shares
The exercise of 1,473 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$173.13 and the withholding of 782 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a sale price of US$326.42 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 691 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; and the exercise of 3,240 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$176.63 and the withholding of 1,754 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.36 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,486 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; and the exercise of 5,093 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$173.13 and the withholding of 2,703 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.32 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,390 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki. No market sale of shares occurred.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Exercise
|
|
|US$173.13
|1,473 Options
|
|
|US$176.63
|3,240 Options
|
|
|US$173.13
|5,093 Options
|
|
|Disposal
|
|
|US$326.42
|782 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|US$326.36
|1,754 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|US$326.32
|2,703 Ordinary Shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|09 NOVEMBER 2020
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|New York Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
|782 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a sale price of US$326.42 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 691 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; 1,754 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.36 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,486 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; 2,703 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.32 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,390 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki. No market sale of shares occurred.
