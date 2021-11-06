DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitration decision having an extraordinary one-off impact of around EUR 195 million on the nominal net profit
2021. november 05., péntek, 22:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Legal Matter
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCHTIEF) today was informed of the decision in a long-running arbitration concerning a legacy project from 2012 for the construction of a hydro electric power plant in Chile. HOCHTIEF left the Chilean construction market in 2017. A subsidiary of the division HOCHTIEF Europe was involved in the construction joint venture. The decision will have a negative extraordinary one-off impact on HOCHTIEF"s nominal net profit of around EUR 195 million (which includes the amount awarded, interest, legal fees and other costs), thereof approximately EUR 146 million will be cash flow effective. The guidance for the operational net profit of EUR 410-460 million remains unchanged, as the operational net profit does not include extraordinary one-off items. The company is currently analyzing actions including extraordinary profits at the HOCHTIEF Group to mitigate the impact. Furthermore, the joint venture is investigating options to challenge the decision.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Alfredstraße 236
|45133 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 824-1833
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 824-2750
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@hochtief.de
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006070006
|WKN:
|607000
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1246780
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1246780 05-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]