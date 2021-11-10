DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE invites investors to the presentation of its Interim Q3 2021 Report on November 16, 2021, 3pm CET
2021. november 09., kedd, 14:55
Media and Games Invest SE invites investors to the presentation of its Interim Q3 2021 Report on November 16, 2021, 3pm CET
November 09, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will publish its Interim Q3 2021 Report on November 15, 2021 and invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q3 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 3 pm CET. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company"s website www.mgi-se.com.
To participate via webcast, please visit:
To participate via phone, please call:
Responsible parties
The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI"s news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest SE
Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q2"21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company"s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.
The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.
