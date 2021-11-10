DGAP-News: Northern Data receives unqualified audit opinion for 2020 IFRS consolidated financial statements
2021. november 09., kedd, 17:11
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
CEO Aroosh Thillainathan: "2020 was a successful year from an operational perspective, we laid important foundations for our future business model. Nevertheless, this was not yet reflected in our figures. However, our strategy is already paying off. The two latest acquisitions confirm our expectations."
Revenues: EUR 16.4 million (2019: EUR 10.1 million)
EBITDA: EUR -12.3 million (2019: EUR -4.7 million)
Cash flow from operating activities: EUR 183.5 million (2019: EUR -6.0 million)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2020: EUR 73.9 million (2019: EUR 3.2 million)
Equity of the Group: EUR 176.5 million (2019: EUR -8.5 million).
The consolidated financial statements including the Group management report, prepared in accordance with IFRS, are available on the internet at https://ir.northerndata.de. The English-language version will be published in a few days.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1247242
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1247242 09.11.2021
