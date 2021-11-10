



Northern Data receives unqualified audit opinion for 2020 IFRS consolidated financial statements

















09.11.2021 / 17:11









Management Board reaffirms its guidance for 2021



CEO Thillainathan: "Strategy is already paying off."



Audit opinion confirms preliminary 2020 figures



Annual General Meeting no later than 23 December 2021





Frankfurt am Main - 09 November 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today received unqualified audit opinions from the auditing firm KPMG for both its annual and consolidated financial statements for 2020. The preliminary consolidated annual figures published on 30 September were confirmed. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board confirms its guidance for the financial year 2021 with revenues of EUR 180 - 220 million and EBITDA of EUR 100 - 125 million.

CEO Aroosh Thillainathan: "2020 was a successful year from an operational perspective, we laid important foundations for our future business model. Nevertheless, this was not yet reflected in our figures. However, our strategy is already paying off. The two latest acquisitions confirm our expectations."





At the Group level, the key figures according to IFRS for the 2020 financial year are as follows:

Revenues: EUR 16.4 million (2019: EUR 10.1 million)

EBITDA: EUR -12.3 million (2019: EUR -4.7 million)

Cash flow from operating activities: EUR 183.5 million (2019: EUR -6.0 million)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2020: EUR 73.9 million (2019: EUR 3.2 million)

Equity of the Group: EUR 176.5 million (2019: EUR -8.5 million).





The Company will present the adopted annual financial statements of Northern Data AG for the 2020 financial year, the approved consolidated financial statements and Group management report for the 2020 financial year and the report of the Supervisory Board to the Company"s Annual General Meeting, which will be held no later than 23 December 2021.

The consolidated financial statements including the Group management report, prepared in accordance with IFRS, are available on the internet at https://ir.northerndata.de. The English-language version will be published in a few days.



About Northern Data:



We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.



Investor Relations:



Jens-Philipp Briemle



Head of Investor Relations



An der Welle 3



60322 Frankfurt am Main



E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de



Telefon: +49 171 557 6989