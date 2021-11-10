DGAP-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. november 09., kedd, 17:45







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: flatexDEGIRO AG







flatexDEGIRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








09.11.2021 / 17:45



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: flatexDEGIRO AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Rotfeder-Ring 7
PLZ: 60327
Ort: Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

02.11.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,02 % 5,25 % 8,27 % 109784548
letzte Mitteilung 1,67 % 8,23 % 9,90 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000FTG1111 0 3317973 0,00 % 3,02 %
Summe 3317973 3,02 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG




















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch für ausgeliehene Aktien n/a n/a 2321984 2,12 %
Call-Option* mit physischer Abwicklung 03/11/2021 - 18/01/2022 03/11/2021 - 18/01/2022 3083632 2,81 %
    Summe 5405616 4,92 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Aktientausch(Equity Swap) 07/09/2022 - 03/11/2028 07/09/2022 - 03/11/2028 Bar 355568 0,32 %
Put-Option* mit physischer Abwicklung 03/11/2021 - 18/01/2022 03/11/2021 - 18/01/2022 Physisch 3083632 2,81 %
      Summe 3439200 3,13 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan AG % % 5,62 %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

* Bitte beachten Sie, dass nur entweder die Kauf- oder die Verkaufsoption (aber nicht beide) bei Fälligkeit als Teil einer Collar-Transaktion ausgeübt werden können und somit die Verkaufsoption und die Kaufoption nur einmal gezählt werden. 


Datum

05.11.2021














09.11.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1246967  09.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246967&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum