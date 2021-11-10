



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Encavis AG publishes analysts" consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2021e as well as for the fiscal year 2021e



Hamburg, November 10, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current analysts" consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2021.

Currently nine out of ten research analysts who cover Encavis also during the year quarter-by-quarter participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of Q3/9M 2021e as well as for the current fiscal year 2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.





Encavis analysts" consensus Q3/9M 2021

The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company:

www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity is currently around 3.0 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO 2 avoidance of 1.31 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

