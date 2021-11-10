DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Revised guidance FY 2021
2021. november 10., szerda, 17:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Munich, November 10, 2021 - The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the October developments and consequently decided to revise the company"s guidance for 2021. The revenue for 2021 is now expected to be in the region of €525 million instead of €515 million. The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin remain at 28% and 14%, respectively.
Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. Gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin are alternative performance measures that are not defined in accordance with international accounting standards. Nagarro uses these measures to enable better comparability of the business over time and within the industry. For details on alternative performance measures see Nagarro SE Annual Report 2020. This document also includes forward-looking statements that represent management"s expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.
Contact:
Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 9984210
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1248054
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1248054 10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]