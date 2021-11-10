DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG announces guidance for financial year 2022
2021. november 10., szerda, 18:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast
SLM Solutions Group AG announces guidance for financial year 2022
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Luebeck, November 10, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions"; "SLM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, set its guidance for the 2022 financial year while also providing a longer-term outlook.
The Company expects revenue for FY2022 to be at least EUR 100.0 million, an >35% increase compared to expected revenue for FY2021. FY 2021 revenue is expected to be at least EUR 71 million, in line with its guidance provided in February 2021. Management expects Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for FY 2022 to improve materially compared to fiscal year 2021, reaching a positive EBITDA on a quarterly basis in the second half of fiscal year 2022.
SLM Solutions bases its 2022 guidance on the assumptions that the current supply chain constraints will ease in the second half of 2022, SLM"s key markets in Europe, the US and Asia do not experience any significant COVID-19 restrictions and that the company is able to ramp-up its production of the NXG XII 600 as planned.
In the long-term, management expects continued strong revenue growth driven by strong end-market demand and SLM Solutions industry leading next generation technology and system offerings. Therefore, the management aims to increase revenue five-fold by the end of 2026 compared to revenues expected for FY 2021.
The long-term outlook for the Company is based on the assumptions that the significant ramp-up of serial production using metal additive manufacturing will be in line with current industry forecasts and that the Company"s key end-markets do no experience significant negative economic downturns.
SLM Solutions will provide further details of its guidance and longer-term outlook during its analyst and investor conference call tomorrow, November 11th, 2021, at 4pm CET.
< End of the ad-hoc announcement >
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1248074
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1248074 10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
