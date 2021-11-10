

Bilfinger SE: Dr. Thomas Schulz, 56, to become new Chairman of the Executive Board





10-Nov-2021 / 19:04 CET/CEST





The Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE has appointed Dr. Thomas Schulz as new Chairman of the Executive Board with effect as of 1 March 2022. Thomas Schulz declared today that he accepts the position of Chairman of the Executive Board, immediately after his current employer, the FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Copenhagen has approved the early cancellation of his existing employment relationship at the end of February 2022.





Thomas Schulz succeeds Thomas Blades, 65, who did not prolong his contract and stepped down from the position in January 2021 by mutual agreement. In the interim period, Christina Johansson, CFO, has additionally assumed the tasks of Chairman of the Executive Board as Interim CEO. Thomas Schulz is currently Group CEO of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, a provider for engineering, equipment and service solutions to the global mining and cement industries.



















