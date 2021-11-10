DGAP-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





va-Q-tec AG successfully completes placement of new shares in a cash capital increase excluding subscription rights





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Würzburg, 10 November 2021 - The Management Board of va-Q-tec AG has today passed a resolution, with the Supervisory Board"s consent, to increase the company"s share capital by EUR 325,498.00 (corresponding to almost 2.5 percent of the share capital) from EUR 13,089,502.00 by partially utilizing Authorized Capital 2020/I by issuing 325.498 new no par value registered shares to EUR 13,415,000.00, excluding shareholders" subscription rights. All of the new shares were placed with Lupus alpha Asset Management, an institutional investor that to date has not held an interest in va-Q-tec and pursues a long-term investment approach. The placement price was set at EUR 26.10 per share. The new shares are dividend-entitled from 1 January 2021.

The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be entered in the commercial register within the next few days. The new shares are expected to be admitted for trading on the Regulated Market as well as simultaneously to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on or around 17th November 2021. The issue proceeds from the capital increase amount to EUR 8,495,497.80 before commissions and costs.

This cash capital increase provides va-Q-tec with further scope for maneuver for future investments in order to further drive the company"s strong growth and at the same time to maintain stable and healthy balance sheet ratios in the event of an expansion of business activities.

