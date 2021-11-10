



Würzburg, 10 November 2021. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668), a pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (so-called TempChain logistics), has today placed 325,498 new registered no par value shares at EUR 26.10 per share as part of a capital increase against cash capital contributions and excluding statutory subscription rights. As a consequence, the company"s share capital will increase by EUR 325,498.00 (corresponding to approximately 2.5 % of the share capital) from the current EUR 13,089,502.00 to EUR 13,415,000.00. The new shares were fully subscribed by Lupus alpha Asset Management, and va-Q-tec generated gross issue proceeds of EUR 8.5 million. With the capital increase, va-Q-tec gains a further renowned, long-term oriented investor in Lupus alpha Asset Management, which strengthens not only the shareholder base in light of the company"s expected growth over the coming years but also the balance sheet structure.

Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO of va-Q-tec AG, comments: "Over the past twenty years, we have established a position of leadership in thermal energy efficiency and high-performance thermal packaging for TempChain logistics. Accordingly, va-Q-tec is growing rapidly and profitably. In the first nine months of 2021, our revenue grew by 38 % and our EBITDA margin rose to 18 %. This year we have our sights firmly set on the EUR 100 million revenue level. We also identify many opportunities to continue our success story over the coming years, and we are pleased to have an owner-managed as well as entrepreneurial partner at our side in Lupus alpha Asset Management."

"With the capital increase and the positive free cash flow we anticipate from the coming financial year onwards, we see ourselves as being sufficiently financed to take the next growth step beyond the EUR 100 million revenue mark," adds Stefan Döhmen, CFO of va-Q-tec. "On the basis of our current planning, we will be able to realize the investments we require for strong organic growth from our operating business from the coming financial year onwards."





"We are convinced that va-Q-tec - as an internationally oriented and leading player in the area of thermal energy efficiency and TempChain logistics - enjoys very good prospects," is how fund managers Björn Glück and Jonas Liegl commented on Lupus alpha"s participation in the financing round.

The new shares will be dividend-entitled from 1 January 2021 and are expected to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market on or around 17 November 2021 as well as simultaneously to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The transaction was managed by Bankhaus Metzler.

va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec - within a global partner network - operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further information: www.va-q-tec.com, Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec

